Filipino hotel breaks ground in Hokkaido

DoubleDragon Corp. chairman Edgar Injap Sia II and co-chairman Tony Tan Caktiong with Niseko Mayor Kenya Katayama and Kutchan Hokkaido Mayor Kazushi Monji broke ground on the 1.17 hectare property of Hotel101 and start construction of the 482-room Hotel101-Niseko project in Hokkaido Japan last August 26.

Hotel101 is the first Filipino homegrown hotel chain to expand in other countries outside the Philippines.

This was announced by DoubleDragon Corp. to the Philippine Stock Exchange last August 29.

The contractor of Hotel101-Niseko is Iwata Chizaki Inc, one of the largest contractors in Japan, and the same contractor who built the Chitose International Airport in Saporro.

Hotel101–Niseko will be one of the largest value hotels in Niseko encompassing 482 signature HappyRooms offering comfort, convenience and accessibility to all types of travelers.

The upcoming Hotel101-Niseko sits on a 1.17 hectare property in Hokkaido Prefecture and is expected to be patronized by local domestic travelers in Japan, and foreign tourists from other countries.

The extension of the Shinkansen bullet train to Niseko and Sapporo will further improve access to the region which is also reported to be in the running to host the 2030 Winter Olympics. DMS