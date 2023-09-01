Palace suspends work at gov't offices and classes on Friday

Flooding and heavy rains from the southwest monsoon and Super Typhoon “Goring” and severe tropical storm “Hanna” prompted Malacanang to suspend work at government offices and all classes in Metro Manila on Friday.

In his Memorandum Circular No. 30, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin declared the suspension of government offices and classes at all levels in the National Capital Region on Sept. 1.

"The suspension of work for private companies and offices in private schools shall be at the discretion of their respective heads," Bersamin said.

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said the suspension will cover classes in public and private schools.

Bersamin said the circular was based on the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

On Thursday, Malacanang also declared a similar suspension, which took effect at 3 pm of Aug. 31. DMS