QCPD director resigns due to criticism from holding presscon with ex-cop

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III resigned after being criticized for holding a press conference with a former police officer seen in an August 8 road rage video that went viral, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. said Wednesday.

“I was told that was his manifestation but I still have to talk to him first. Although, I salute his gesture as a form of courtesy,” Acorda told reporters.

“Anyway, the truth will come out after the investigation because he explained to me his side and to some extent, what he said has merit. Of course, I respect his decision. We talked about it and he mentioned that he voluntarily resigned from Quezon City just to calm the clamor,” he added.

Torre later apologized in a radio interview for holding the press conference and mentioned that he may step down from his post.

Acorda said he will consult Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. on how to act on Torre’s resignation

Torre on Sunday held a press conference with Wilfredo Gonzales, the former police officer who was allegedly seen in a video pointing a gun at a cyclist after he bumped into his car.

Belmonte earlier expressed outrage that Gonzales was given a platform to air his side.

“I'm not a lawyer or police, but as a regular citizen, I'm outraged that he was even given the platform to present his side. He didn't even apologize. He even claims to be the aggrieved party,” Belmonte said in a statement.

She also promised the cyclist that the local government would provide him with legal assistance and would support him in filing various charges against Gonzales.

The cyclist has not appeared to file charges and Gonzales was quoted in news reports that they have settled the issue.

But the Quezon City Police District filed charges of alarm and scandal against the former policeman Tuesday. Jaspearl Tan/DMS