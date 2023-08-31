One person missing in Western Visayas due to Super Typhoon ''Goring''

One person was reported missing while more than 100,000 were affected due to Super Typhoon ''Goring''.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the missing individual was reported in Western Visayas.

Although '' Goring'' is in the vicinity of extreme Northern Luzon, it has enhanced the southwest monsoon where occasional or monsoon rains are forecast by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) over the western portions of Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days

Pagasa added that a gale warning is in effect for most seaboards of Luzon and Visayas, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

A total of 56,410 families or 196,926 persons were affected because of ''Goring''. There were 9,608 families or 35,095 persons being served inside 376 evacuation centers.

The NDDRMC said 134 houses were damaged, of which 82 were partially damaged and 52 destroyed.

Damage to infrastructure remains at 41,175,000, majority of which was recorded in Cagayan Valley.

Goring was last spotted at 125 km west southwest of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 195kph and gustiness of up to 240 kph while moving west northwest at 15kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two is raised over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Danglas), Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan), Apayao and northern and central portion of Cagayan (Amulung, Santo Nino, Piat, Rizal, Lasam, Gattaran, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Baggao, Alcala, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug) were placed under signal number one.

According to the state weather bureau, ''Goring'' is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

"Goring will likely remain as a super typhoon until Friday," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS