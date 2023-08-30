Cops have ''person of interest'' in killing of barangay captain in Albay

Police have identified'' a person of interest'' in the killing of a barangay captain in Libon, Albay on Monday after he filed his certificate of candidacy for re-election in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this October.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said

investigators are on track in probing the killing of Alex Repato of Barangay San Jose.

“We already have a person of interest there,' he told reporters in an interview on sidelines of the 122nd Police Service Anniversary celebration at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

Repato was gunned down in front of his house at around 5:28 p.m.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Repato was talking to someone

when two armed men on a motorcycle shot him. DMS