「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,840
$100=P5,640

8月29日のまにら新聞から

11, including five firefighters, hurt in QC fire

［ 169 words｜2023.8.29｜英字 (English) ］

Eleven people, including five firefighters, were hurt as a fire razed a residential area in Quezon City Sunday night.

The fire broke out in the vicinity of Vargas Lane in Visayas Avenue, Barangay Culiat, Quezon City around 9 am.

The Bureau of Fire Protection raised the fifth alarm around 10:13 pm before it was declared under control by 12:00 am on Tuesday and extinguished at 2:56 am.

The BFP identified the wounded victim as Michael Catapat, 21, Jonna Oliva, 18, Narciso Elardo, 63, Lodovico Zamora, 52, Lerme Lumbay, 45, and Raymond Bacatan, 32.

The injured firemen include Inspector Miles Valdez, who sustained 2nd degree burn on right middle finger, SFO3 Renato Roque, 46, with 2nd degree burn on right index finger, FO1 Ronnie Racuyal, 37, with puncture wound on left middle finger, FO1 Jade Medrano, 34, and FO1 Robert Vincent Angeles IV, whose left shoulder got dislocated.

The estimated cost of damage is still being determined, while the BFP said approximately 50 houses were affected by the fire. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2023年8月29日 次の記事2023年8月29日