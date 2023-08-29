11, including five firefighters, hurt in QC fire

Eleven people, including five firefighters, were hurt as a fire razed a residential area in Quezon City Sunday night.

The fire broke out in the vicinity of Vargas Lane in Visayas Avenue, Barangay Culiat, Quezon City around 9 am.

The Bureau of Fire Protection raised the fifth alarm around 10:13 pm before it was declared under control by 12:00 am on Tuesday and extinguished at 2:56 am.

The BFP identified the wounded victim as Michael Catapat, 21, Jonna Oliva, 18, Narciso Elardo, 63, Lodovico Zamora, 52, Lerme Lumbay, 45, and Raymond Bacatan, 32.

The injured firemen include Inspector Miles Valdez, who sustained 2nd degree burn on right middle finger, SFO3 Renato Roque, 46, with 2nd degree burn on right index finger, FO1 Ronnie Racuyal, 37, with puncture wound on left middle finger, FO1 Jade Medrano, 34, and FO1 Robert Vincent Angeles IV, whose left shoulder got dislocated.

The estimated cost of damage is still being determined, while the BFP said approximately 50 houses were affected by the fire. Robina Asido/DMS