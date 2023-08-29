“No major incidents” at gun ban checkpoints: PNP

As the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections started, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported that no major incidents have been monitored at gun ban checkpoints so far.

Candidates for the barangay and SK polls can file their COCs starting Monday until September 2.

“Since the early hours of the morning, we have already started setting up Comelec (Commission on Election) checkpoints. And so far, since we have established the checkpoints up to this time, we have not recorded any major incidents,” PNP Public Information Office Chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said at a press briefing.

Maranan said 2,700 body-worn cameras that have been issued to police nationwide will be used at gun ban checkpoints.

“Our PNP Chief ordered the regional directors to directly supervise the checkpoints, led by the provincial directors and chiefs of police. They will ensure that the police manning the checkpoints in the area should have marked vehicles, are wearing proper uniforms, and are following our police operational procedures to the letter,” he said.

“Of course, the most important thing is their strict observance of human rights and being courteous towards passing motorists.

Maranan said the PNP has determined 27 areas as poll hotspots or areas where election-related incidents have been recorded.

“We will still wait for the en banc resolution coming from the Comelec to finalize the areas that will be included in the red category after the workshop and validation,” he said.

He said the police will coordinate with the Comelec, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to identify areas that will be placed under the red category. Jaspearl Tan/DMS