“Goring” maintains strength as it moves northward over Philippine Sea

Typhoon “Goring” maintained its strength as it moved northward over the Philippine Sea on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 pm bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said it was last seen 260 km east of Tuguegarao City and is moving northward at 15 kilometers per hour.

“Goring” had maximum winds of 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 190 kilometers per hour.

Signal number one remained over Batanes, the northern and eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Santa Ana, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Allacapan, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Penablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Gattaran, Alcala) including Babuyan Islands and, eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan).

Rainfall between 50 to 100 millimeters will be experienced at the Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan from Monday to Tuesday afternoon, Pagasa said.

“Goring” is expected to turn generally northward or northwestward in the next 36 hours, then turn west northwestward on Sunday afternoon towards the Bashi Channel and Batanes.

By Wednesday morning and evening, it is expected to make a close approach to Batanes, with a landfall not being ruled out.

The typhoon is forecast to approach the southern portion of Taiwan between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Pagasa said “Goring” will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning or afternoon and cross the Taiwan Strait before making landfall over southeastern China on Friday evening or on Saturday early morning.

It is also expected to maintain its strength within the next 24, then gradually intensify before passing near Batanes.

“Interaction with the rugged terrain of Taiwan during its close approach will result in a weakening trend beginning late Wednesday,” Pagasa said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS