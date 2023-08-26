Japan thanks Philippines for ''understanding on the release of the treated water'' from crippled nuke plant

Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa expressed his gratitude to the Philippine government for its ''understanding on the release of the treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant''.

"Japan deeply appreciates the Philippine government's understanding of the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant from a science-and-fact-based perspective and its impact on the ocean," Koshikawa said in his Twitter account on Friday.

"We are grateful for the majority of the international community, including the Philippines, that shows their understanding of the mentioned discharge, based on facts and science. This is a crucial step for Japan towards recovery from the catastrophe," he added.

Hours before the release of the treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced that the Philippine government recognized the technical expertise of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA).

"The Philippines continues to look at this issue from a science- and fact-based perspective and its impact on the waters in the region. As a coastal and archipelagic State, the Philippines attaches utmost priority to the protection and preservation of the marine environment," DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said.

Based on its comprehensive assessment, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said their agency "concluded that the approach and activities to the discharge of (Advanced Liquid Processing System) ALPS treated water taken by Japan are consistent with relevant international safety standards." Robina Asido/DMS