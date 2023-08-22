Gov't to file compensation claims vs shipowners, IOC for Mindoro oil spill damage

Concerned agencies and local chief executives from the affected provinces in Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Antique, and Palawan gathered in a case conference for the Mindoro Oil Spill at the Department of Justice (DOJ) presided by Undersecretary Raul Vasquez last August 18.

Among government agencies who attended were from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Health (DOH), and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The conference aimed to discuss the determination of metes and bounds of oil spill; proposed total damage caused in terms of livelihood, environment, and properties affected by the disaster; determination of liability; discussion of relevant circumstances; and cases to be filed.

This was after a joint agreement to terminate the response phase of the oil spill response was signed last July 25.

According to Vasquez, the DOJ has initiated the filing of initial cases and now down to the filing of civil claims against the insurance company and the shipowner and if the claims would be far greater than the threshold amount on the first year or level of probable sources of reimbursement of civil claims, the International Oil Pollution Compensation (IOPC) Fund allows the government a total $280 million (special drawing rights) maximum total claims.

The recoverable amount is in pursuant to the Protocol of the International Convention for Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage where the Philippines is a state party.

Government agencies and local government units (LGU) concerned directly impacted in the Mindoro oil spill will be enable to file claims and seek recourse or recompense their expenses incurred from the marine disaster.

The justice department has institutionalized its maritime disaster task force tasked to review the circumstances of maritime disasters for the past decade and future maritime disasters.

This aims for the maritime industry to be aware that the government is ready to prosecute anyone who may disregard maritime laws and safety requirements.

Assistant Transportation Secretary Julius Yano assured the DOJ that the transportation department is willing to work with other government agencies, especially the Marina and Coast Guard to ensure the safety of the maritime transport. Philippine Coast Guard