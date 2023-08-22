Marcos urges Filipinos to unite as Ninoy Aquino Day marked

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joins the nation in commemorating Ninoy Aquino Day on Aug. 21, encouraging the public to set aside political differences and unite for the country’s welfare and progress.

“I stand united with all Filipinos worldwide in commemorating the Ninoy Aquino Day. By standing for his beliefs and fighting for battles he deemed right, he became an example of being relentless and resolute for many Filipinos,” Marcos said in his message.

“In our purposive quest for a more united and prosperous Philippines, let us transcend political barriers that hamper us from securing the comprehensive welfare and advancement of our beloved people,” he added.

The President referred to love for the nation as the compass that will help the country foster a harmonious environment.

“Let us allow this compelling force to promote collaboration, celebrate diversity, and create a society that is teeming with vitality and inspiration,” he said.

Marcos urged Filipinos to draw inspiration from the indomitable spirit of former Senator Benigno Aquino Jr.

“As we take measured yet realistic strides towards progress, let us allow our steadfast spirit to drive us to uplift every Filipino and build an inclusive and more progressive Philippines,” he said.

In accordance with Republic Act No. 9256, the 21st day of August each year is declared as the Ninoy Aquino Day.

This year marks the 40th death anniversary of former Senator Benigno Aquino, Jr. Presidential News Desk