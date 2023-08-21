Quezon Memorial Shrine named as National Cultural Treasure

In celebration of the 145th birth anniversary of President Manuel Luis Quezon, the National Museum of the Philippines has named the Quezon Memorial Shrine as a National Cultural Treasure.

Mayor Joy Belmonte, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, city councilors and department heads received the cultural marker from Andoni Aboitiz, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum of the Philippines.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa National Museum of the Philippines sa pagkilala ng importansiya at ambag ng Quezon Memorial Shrine sa ating kasaysayan at kultura. Sigurado ako na masaya si Pangulong Quezon kung makikita niya kung gaano na kaganda at kayabong ang ating lungsod,” Belmonte said.

“Pangako ng lokal na pamahalaan na ipagpapatuloy natin ang pamana at pangarap ni Pangulong Quezon tulad ng mga programang panlipunan na higit na makatutulong sa mga mamamayan. Ipinakita sa atin ni Pangulong Quezon ang masidhing pagbibigay-pansin sa kapakanan ng mga manggagawa at iba pang sektor na salat sa pribilehiyo at karangyaan at hindi tayo lilihis sa kanyang mithiin,” she added.

“Patuloy sana nating pagyamanin ang ating pamanang kalinangan at ituloy ang halimbawa ni Pangulong Quezon sa kaniyang paglilingkod at pagmamahal sa bayan,” Aboitiz said.

The wreath-laying ceremony and the unveiling of the cultural marker was also attended by Jeremy Barns of the National Museum of the Philippines, National Historical Commission of the Philippines chairperson Emmanuel Calairo with Carminda Arevalo executive director, Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino chairman Arthur Casanova, National Commission for Culture and the Arts chairperson Inno Manalo represented by Joseph Corpuz executive director , and Sharlene Batin, regional director-NCR of the Dept of Tourism.

The Quezon Memorial Shrine is the second historical site that received the recognition as a cultural treasure in Quezon City following the cultural declaration of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, La Naval de Manila, in Barangay Sto. Domingo in 2012. Public Affairs and Information Services Department