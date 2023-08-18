PNP chief welcomes Senate probe on death of 17-year-old

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. said Thursday that he welcomes the move of the Senate to conduct a probe on the killing of a 17-year-old boy.

“We welcome any move by the legislative especially in the aid of legislation. I believe in their wisdom also and whatever findings that they can get,” Acorda said in an ambush interview on the sidelines of the Chief PNP Cup at the Armscor Shooting Range in Marikina City.

“Maybe, if there is a need for further changes in the law, it would be good if we would be given more teeth or we could be given further protection, at the same time, the innocent ones will be given enough protection. I think that is the objective of the lawmakers,” he added.

The 17-year-old boy was buried Wednesday even as the police chief of Navotas was relieved by the National Capital Region Police Office.

Senators Risa Hontiveros and Koko Pimentel previously filed separate resolutions urging the upper chamber to investigate the murder.

Six police officers from Navotas City were removed from their posts after they shot a boy whom they thought was a suspect in a shooting incident that happened on August 2. Jaspearl Tan/DMS