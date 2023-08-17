「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Navotas police chief removed from post

［ 126 words｜2023.8.17｜英字 (English) ］

On the day that a 17-year-old who was allegedly shot by cops was buried, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) sacked Col. Allan Umipig as Navotas police chief.

This was due to his alleged failure to supervise the operation that led to the

death of the boy and the subsequent investigation.

“The chief of police failed to supervise the conduct of police operation and corresponding investigation hence, is liable under the doctrine of command responsibility,” Nartatez said in his report.

Nartatez has also approved the start of an administrative complaint against Umipig.

Also relieved were 16 other police officers. Six other officers whom the Navotas police said were involved in the shooting were relieved from their posts and charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. DMS

