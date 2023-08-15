Marcos reminds former MILF and MILF who joined PNP to serve, protect Filipinos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reminded on Sunday the 102 Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) members-turned-police officers to always remember their oath to serve and protect the Filipino people.

In a speech of President Marcos delivered by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., Marcos told the 102 new members of the police force that their pledge of allegiance is not just for the Philippine National Police (PNP), but also for the public.

“The moment you take your oath, you pledge your allegiance not just to the Philippine National Police. You pledge your commitment and dedication to the public, to the Filipino people (whom) you promise to serve and protect,” Marcos said.

“You will be issued with arms, which you will be using for the protection of the Filipinos; the arms of protection, which you will now use with the government and not against it. Because at the end of the day, we all have that one thing we aim to achieve ? lasting peace and sustainable progress,” he added.

Abalos delivered the speech of Marcos during the oath-taking and turnover ceremony of the patrolman/woman recruitment program in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday last week, which the President considered as a “history in the making.”

The oath-taking and turnover ceremony marks the first PNP event with former members of the MILF and the MNLF being sworn in to become members of the country’s police force as it also marks the successful implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, or Republic Act No. 11054.

“May this PNP uniform remind you of your mission to guard the vulnerable, be the champion of truth, and be that example of bravery and of responsibility,” President Marcos said as he reminded the new PNP members that they are now the inspirations of former MILF and MNLF comrades.

The chief executive also extended his congratulations to both the new members of the PNP and their parents and families for standing up to the challenge from among the 1,134 MILF and MNLF applicants and for finishing the course.

For his part, Abalos called on the 102 new PNP members to become an inspiration of bravery and strength to attain lasting peace in Mindanao, as he assured the Bangsamoro Government of his support, as well as from the national government, and from the President.

“We have already taken steps towards attaining lasting peace in the region. Sama-sama tayo sa pagkamit ng pagkakaisa dito sa Mindanao. The DILG and the whole national government shall continue to implement programs that uplift the welfare of our people, ensuring that our Moro brothers will not be left behind,” Abalos said.

“The national government shares the same dream of the Bangsamoro, for a peaceful community where everyone lives in peace and in harmony,” he added.

Abalos also called on everyone’s support to attain lasting peace in Mindanao as he emphasized that peace and sustainable development can only be achieved when people are united. Presidential News Desk