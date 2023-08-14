Ex-military comptroller released from NBP

Former military comptroller, retired Maj. Gen. Carlos Garcia, was ordered released from the New Bilibid Prison after serving his maximum sentence, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said Friday.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang carried out the order after Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla approved the release of Garcia whose sentence has been fully served upon computation including the 3,288 GCTA under RA 10592 or the law granting good conduct time allowance (GCTA) for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Garcia was sentenced by the Sandiganbayan Second Division for four up to eight years in prison for direct bribery under Article 210 of the Revised Penal Code; and another four to six years in jail for facilitating money laundering under Section 4 (b) of Republic Act 9160 (Anti-Money Laundering Law).

He was also sentenced for a minimum of one year and eight months to maximum of two years and four months for perjury by the anti-graft’s court and maximum of two years for violation of 96th and 97th Article of War by the General Court Martial of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Based on record, Garcia was sentenced to a prison term of 18 years and four months but time served with time allowances have exceeded his maximum sentence, computed based on Republic Act No. 10592.

Records also showed that Garcia was received by the NBP on September 16, 2011 but his actual detention started June 2005. He has actually served 17 years five months and eight days in prison.

Catapang said there is no more legal grounds for Garcia to be further detained at the NBP after serving his maximum sentence. Bureau of Corrections