70% say PH should assert territorial rights through diplomacy: OCTA Research

A survey by OCTA Research said Sunday 70 percent of Filipinos say the country should further assert the Philippines' territorial rights through diplomacy and other methods.

This was greatly felt in the Visayas where 84 percent insisted on a diplomatic track.

OCTA Research conducted the survey from July 22-26, or before the Ayungin Shoal incident where Chinese Coast Guard blocked Philippine civilian ships on a resupply mission to soldiers in a naval vessel. The firm interviewed 1,200 persons.

But 65 percent said the government should further assert the Philippines' territorial rights through military action, with 71 percent coming from the National Capital Region.

Sixty-one percent of respondents said the government should modernize and strengthen the military's capability to protect the country's territories. DMS