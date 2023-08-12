PNP says ''no breakdown in discipline'' despite controversial incidents

Discipline is intact within the Philippine National Police (PNP) despite some incidents involving personnel, its head said Friday.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said Friday : “There is no breakdown in discipline.''

Recently, a cop inside the Taguig City police station shot a fellow officer dead while nine anti-narcotics officers in Imus are facing robbery complaints after allegedly looting the house of a retired teacher during an anti-drug operation.

Last July, five Manila Police District cops were accused of robbing an illegal gambling den masquerading as a computer shop in Sampaloc.

Acorda on Thursday visited the boy's wake and assured the family the policemen responsible for his death will be punished

“We recognize the pain they are enduring and are committed to

providing necessary assistance. We vow to ensure that justice will be

served the soonest time'', he said in a statement.

Acorda said they are taking proactive measures to prevent similar incidents from repeating themselves. DMS