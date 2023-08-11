PNP recruits 102 patrolmen, patrolwomen from MILF and MNLF quota

“We are making history” is how Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos described the oath taking and turnover of the new recruits of the Philippine National Police (PNP) from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Quota.

During the ceremony held at Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Grandstand Camp Gen Salipada K Pendatun, Barangay Making, Parang, Maguindanao Province, Abalos said that the 102 former members of MILF and MNLF out of the 11000 applicants underwent a very rigorous physical training and screening process, making them the “creme de la creme” of their batch.

“Undeniably you will be facing challenges, hardships, and struggles. Sa mga susunod na araw marami pang hamon sa buhay. At the end of this road, be reminded of the success of overcoming the strenuous training in molding you to become a better version of yourself, in discovering your potential to make a difference,” he said.

These new recruits are appointed as patrolmen and patrolwomen in temporary status and shall be issued arms and weapons to be used for the protection of the public, especially their community. They will be subsequently assigned with the Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division for further training.

“Today you will be clothed with the uniform of the PNP and may this remind you of your mission to guard the vulnerable. Be the champion of truth and be the example of bravery and responsibility,” Abalos said in his message to the newly inducted PNP patrolmen and patrolwomen.

Abalos thanked the MILF and MNLF for their role. The inclusion of the two groups is part of Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao after the government signed a peace accord with the Bangsamoro people.

“The whole government led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., including the DILG, PNP, and the National Police Commission, are here to support the Bangsamoro to ensure that the implementation of the Bangsomoro Organic Act will be successful. We have already taken steps towards attaining lasting peace in the region. Sama-sama tayo sa pagkakaisa natin dito sa Mindanao,” the Interior Secretary said.

Abalos also bared plans to start another selection process for a new batch of patrolmen and patrolwomen from MILF and MNLF to achieve the target 400 recruits before this year ends. DILG