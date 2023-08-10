Jobless rate in June rose to 4.5% from May's 4.3%

The unemployment rate in June rose to 4.5 percent from May's 4.3 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Wednesday.

This translates to 2.33 million jobless Filipinos out of the 51.17 million who were out of the labor force this month, PSA said.

The employment rate was estimated at 95.5 percent, slightly lower than May's 95. 7 percent.

The number of employed persons this month was 48.84 million, showing an increase of 2.25 million from 46.59 million employed persons in June 2022.

The underemployment rate in June was at 12 percent, higher than May's 11.7 percent and slightly lower than 12.6 percent in June 2023.

This corresponds to 5.87 million underemployed persons in June, with an increase of 214,000 from the 5.66 million in May and a decrease of 13,000 from the 5.89 million in June 2022.

Subsectors that saw the highest growth on jobs were accommodation and food service activities (612,000); agriculture and forestry (457,000); wholesale and retail trade; repait of motor vehicles and motorcyles (358,000); other service activities 268,000; and public administration and defense; compulsory social security (219,000). Jaspearl Tan/DMS