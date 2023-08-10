Japanese railway officials inspect construction of two stations under NSCR

Japanese railway officials on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction of the Balagtas and Guiguinto stations under the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project in Bulacan.

The rail officials, under the East Japan Railway Culture Foundation (EJRCF), visited the stations as part of their recently-initiated collaboration with the Philippine National Railways (PNR).

The stations visited form part of the 147-km NSCR project, an upcoming modern railway system which will connect Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and Laguna.

Travel time from end to end (Clark to Calamba) is projected to be within two hours. About 800,000 passengers are expected to use the new railway system daily. DOTr