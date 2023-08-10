No existing agreement to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal : Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stood firm on Wednesday that there is no existing agreement between the Philippines and China to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal, contrary to the latter’s claims that the Philippine government earlier promised to remove the military vessel.

“I’m not aware of any such arrangement or agreement that the Philippines will remove from its own territory its ship, in this case, the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal,” Marcos said.

“And let me go further, if there does exist such an agreement, I rescind that agreement now,” Marcos said.

The President made the remarks after the Chinese government reportedly renewed its call on Monday for the Philippine government to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin shoal, which has been on the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone since 1999 and has been the country’s symbol of sovereignty rights and jurisdiction. Presidential News Desk