Chinese Coast Guard allegedly stops PCG from troop rotation, food resupply to BRP Sierra Madre

The Chinese Coast Guard allegedly stopped Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels escorting two wooden boats from fulfilling a troop rotation and food resupply mission at a grounded ship at Ayungin Shoal on Saturday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Sunday.

The PCG reported on Saturday that the Chinese Coast Guard aimed water cannons against their vessels, which were chartered by the AFP, that were supposed to deliver food and other supplies to soldiers stationed at BRP Sierra Madre at around 9 am.

In a statement released Sunday, the AFP said: “Because of the CCG’s dangerous maneuvers, the second supply boat was not able to unload the supplies and complete the RoRe ( rotation and reprovision) mission.”

“We call on the China Coast Guard and the Central Military Commission to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger people’s lives,” it said.

The PCG also condemned the action and asked the Chinese Coast Guard to respect the country’s sovereignty.

“The PCG calls on the China Coast Guard to restrain its forces, respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines in its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, refrain from hampering freedom of navigation, and take appropriate actions against the individuals involved in this unlawful incident,” Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said in a separate statement.

The PCG also asked the CCG to follow rules under the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs), as well as to “cease all illegal activities within the maritime zones of the Philippines”. Jaspearl Tan/DMS