Philippines, US eye joint patrols in West Philippine Sea before year end: official

The Philippines and the United States is eyeing to conduct joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea before the end of the year, the National Security Council said Friday.

In an interview with reporters following a summit for the West Philippine Sea in Pasay City, Jonathan Malaya, Assistant Director General of the National Security Council noted that there are "logistical issues that are still being resolved."

"There are issues being iron-out, but I don't think these are insurmountable," he said.

"I would think before the end of the year," Malaya added when asked about the implementation of the joint patrols.

It can be recalled that just last month, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano said that the Philippines, United States and Japan are still finalizing the "joint and multi-lateral patrol" in the South China Sea.

Ano noted that the conduct of joint patrol was supposed to be conducted in the third quarter of the year but he noted that it will still defend on the agreement of three countries.

In another interview in Lal-lo Airport, Cagayan on Thursday, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the joint patrols with the United States and Japan is still being discussed by the concerned government agencies.

"We're still discussing, we're still discussing the same, and we will meet again with the (Department of Foreign Affairs) DFA and the NSA to discuss further," he said.

"We will meet soon but I cannot say the exact date," he added. Robina Asido/DMS