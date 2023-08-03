Philippine gov't debt rises to record P14.15 billion as of June

The government's total outstanding debt stood at a record P14.15 trillion as of end-June, up by P51. 31 billion from last month.

The Bureau of Treasury said Wednesday the debt increased primarily due to

the net issuance of domestic securities.

Of the total debt stock, 31.4 percent was sourced externally while 68.6 percent were domestic borrowings.

National government domestic debt amounted to P9.70 trillion, P114.32 billion or 1.2 percent higher compared to the end-May level.

For the month, domestic debt growth amounted to P114.32 billion due to the net issuance of government bonds driven by the national government's financing requirements.

Year-to-date, domestic debt has an increment of P494.44 billion or

5.4 percent.

National government’s external debt amounted to P4.45 trillion, P63.01 billion or 1.4 percent lower from the previous month.

The reduction in foreign debt was driven by the impact of currency

adjustments affecting both US dollar- and third-currency equivalents leading to a decrease in the peso value of the debt, amounting to P69.98 billion and P8.28 billion, respectively.

These more than offset the availment of foreign loans amounting to

P15.25 billion. National government external debt has increased by P234.55 billion or 5.6 percent from the end-December 2022 level.

Total national government guaranteed obligations decreased by P9.98 billion or 2.6 percent month-over-month to P369.73 billion as of end-June.

For the month, the decline in guaranteed debt was attributed to the net repayment of both domestic and external guarantees amounting to P4.36 billion and P0.89 billion, respectively.

This was further trimmed because of the effect of currency adjustments on both US dollar- and third currency-denominated guarantees amounting to P2.78 billion and P1.95 billion, respectively.

From the end-December 2022 level, NG guaranteed debt has decreased

by P29.32 billion or 7.3 percent. DMS