''Falcon'' to enhance southwest monsoon for three days: Pagasa

''Falcon'', which became a typhoon early Monday, is forecast to enhance the southwest monsoon which will '' bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days,'' the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said Metro Manila will be one of the areas which will experience occasional to monsoon rains in the next three days even if ''Falcon'' will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday.

''Falcon'' was located 1,020 east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, said Pagasa. It was moving north-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour.

It has maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 205 kilometers per hour, Pagasa added. DMS