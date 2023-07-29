Pilot, three passengers injured as chopper makes emergency landing in Bukidnon

The pilot and three passengers of a private helicopter were injured after it made an emergency landing in Bukidnon on Thursday.

An initial report from Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said an R44 helicopter of the Philippine Adventist Medical Aviation Services (PAMAS) with registry RP-C189 landed at Sitio Babahagon, Lantapan, Bukidnon.

"The information was verified by the Laguindingan Airport Tower, adding that per the air traffic control staff on duty, PAMAS did not file a flight plan for this operation," said CAAP.

An official statement from PAMAS states that the aircraft was at around 3,000 feet when it began losing power resulting in the pilot's decision to make an emergency landing.

"Neither the pilot nor the passengers were seriously injured, but one of the passengers was brought to the hospital for further evaluation," it said.

CAAP said Reineer Baculinao, Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) chief has contacted PAMAS and is investigating the accident. Robina Asido/DMS