DA reports P53.1 million of crop losses due to ''Egay''

The government recorded P53.1 million worth of damage to agriculture due to the effect of Typhoon ''Egay''.

According to the Department of Agriculture Thursday, losses were reported over areas of Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Caraga.

''Egay'' also affected 2,303 farmers and 3,185 hectares of agricultural areas with a volume of production loss at 1,871 metric tons (MT).

The agency said that the recorded value of losses are still subject for validation but it noted that the affected commodities include rice, corn, livestock and poultry.

A total of 2,009 hectares of rice fields with volume loss of 34 MT or total value of P20.8 million were recorded. There were 1,176 hectares of corn farms affected with a volume loss of 1,837 MT or total value of P31.1 million.

For livestock and poultry 102 heads of chicken, swine, cattle, carabao and goats with a total value of P1.2 million were affected due to ''Egay''. Robina Asido/DMS