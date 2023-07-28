Marcos lifts state of national emergency on account of lawlessness violence in Mindanao

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has lifted Proclamation No. 55, which declared the state of national emergency on account of lawlessness violence in Mindanao, after the peace and order situation in the region has significantly improved.

Proclamation No. 298 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on July 25, 2023 stated that the conditions then prevailing for which Proclamation No. 55 was issued in 2016 have been significantly mitigated or reduced.

“Through successful focused military and law enforcement operations and programs that promote sustainable and inclusive peace, the government has made significant gains in improving and restoring peace and order in the region,” the proclamation stated.

“The lifting of Proclamation No. 55 (s. 2016) will boost economic activity and hasten the recovery of the local economy,” it added.

Proclamation No. 55 was issued on Sept. 4, 2016 in view of the lawlessness violence perpetrated by private armies and local warlords, bandits, criminal syndicates, terrorist groups and religious extremists across the island groups. Presidential News Desk