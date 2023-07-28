「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
29度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,850
$100=P5430

7月28日のまにら新聞から

Marcos lifts state of national emergency on account of lawlessness violence in Mindanao

［ 162 words｜2023.7.28｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has lifted Proclamation No. 55, which declared the state of national emergency on account of lawlessness violence in Mindanao, after the peace and order situation in the region has significantly improved.

Proclamation No. 298 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on July 25, 2023 stated that the conditions then prevailing for which Proclamation No. 55 was issued in 2016 have been significantly mitigated or reduced.

“Through successful focused military and law enforcement operations and programs that promote sustainable and inclusive peace, the government has made significant gains in improving and restoring peace and order in the region,” the proclamation stated.

“The lifting of Proclamation No. 55 (s. 2016) will boost economic activity and hasten the recovery of the local economy,” it added.

Proclamation No. 55 was issued on Sept. 4, 2016 in view of the lawlessness violence perpetrated by private armies and local warlords, bandits, criminal syndicates, terrorist groups and religious extremists across the island groups. Presidential News Desk

前の記事2023年7月28日 次の記事2023年7月28日