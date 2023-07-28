Marcos secures $235 million in investment pledges from Malaysian investors

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said Thursday that Malaysian investors have committed to $235 million in investment pledges after meeting them during his state visit to Malaysia.

“The investment commitments that we have received thus far are valued at around $235 million which is a good indication that there is a strong interest if Malaysia to invest in the Philippines,” Marcos said at a business forum held in Kuala Lumpur.

Marcos is in Malaysia for a state visit. He is expected to return to the Philippines later in the day.

He said the meeting with Malaysian companies will provide “a potential for mutual outcomes” for Philippine and Malaysian businesses.

“The insights from these meetings have once again convinced us that it is the right way, we have embarked upon the correct way, the changes that needed to be made in the Philippines to make it again an ideal investment partner for Malaysian businesses,” Marcos said.

“At present, Malaysian investments already provide a valuable contribution to the Philippines and its economic development, particularly in terms of the administration’s food security, infrastructure development, and job generation for our Filipinos,”he added.

Marcos said the government will continue to support Malaysian investors who are investing in the country’s manufacturing, agri-business, service industries, infrastructure and property development, and energy sectors as well as future investors.

He thanked the Malaysian companies for showing interest in investing in the country.

“I look forward to the Malaysian business community coming to the Philippines and working together with Filipino counterparts to add value, not only to our two countries but to our entire regions,” Marcos said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS