At least seven reported dead from Typhoon ''Egay'': OCD

At least seven were reported dead as more landslides were recorded in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) due to Typhoon ''Egay'', which left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday morning.

In a radio interview, Frankie Cortez of the Cordillera Office of Civil Defense said six people were confirmed dead from landslides.

"In Cordillera we have five major incidents monitored, three landslide incident in Baguio City, one in Buguias, Benguet and in Bontoc, Mt. Province," he said.

"This has resulted in six deaths which was confirmed by the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) CAR, one in Baguio, four in Buguias and one in Bontoc, Mountain Province. These are all due to landslide," he added.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesman Edgar Posadas said a person who died in Cardona, Rizal was due to landslide.

However, he noted that it is still subject for verification as of Thursday.

In another radio interview, Constante Foronda, head of Isabela Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said a 52-year- old woman died after being hit by a falling coconut three in Ramon municipality.

Foronda said the government is still verifying if the death of the woman is weather-related as the coconut tree was rotten when it fell and hit her head.

"We are still trying to determine if it is weather related. We cannot conclude yet because the tree was already rotten. It doesn't have leaves so there is no wind resistant, it could have fallen with or without 'Egay,'" he said.

As of 8 am, the NDRRMC recorded a total of 89,639 families or 328,356 persons affected by Egay and the enhanced southwest monsoon in 836 barangays in eleven regions. Out of the total, there were 5,950 families or 19,826 persons being served inside 306 evacuation centers.

A total of 107 road sections and 19 bridges were affected by the weather disturbance, out of which 40 roads and 12 bridges remain not passable.

Of the 109 cities and municipalities affected by power interruption, twenty five were restored and 84 are still experiencing outages.

The NDRRMC also reported 400 houses were damage in the regions of Ilocos 1, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, BARMM and CAR. Of the total, there were 362 partially damaged and 38 others were destroyed.

The damage to infrastructure rose to 1,700,000 with additional, P200,000 worth of damage recorded in Ilocos region.

As of 11 am, Egay was last spotted at 255 kilometers west of Itbayat, Batanes or outside the Philippines Area of Responsibility with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 185 kilometers per hour while moving north-northwestward at the speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

Batanes, the northwestern portion of Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos) remain under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal One is hoisted over Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Sur, the rest of Ilocos Norte, the rest of Cagayan, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Benguet, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag), northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Guimba, Pantabangan, Science City of Munoz, Carranglan, San Jose City, Lupao, Nampicuan, Talugtug), and the northern portion of Tarlac (Paniqui, Moncada, Pura, Camiling, Ramos, San Manuel, Anao, San Clemente). Robina Asido/DMS