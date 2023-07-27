Marcos readies P173 million funds, deploys rescue teams for ''Egay''

While on a three-day state visit in Malaysia, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains on the lookout for possible effects of Typhoon ''Egay'' in the Philippines as the government readied over P173 million stand-by fund and assured the safety of nearly 40,000 affected families.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang ating pagkilos upang maaksyunan ang maaring pinsalang dulot ng Super Typhoon #EgayPH,” Marcos said on twitter (@bongbongmarcos), a few hours before the expected landfall over Babuyan Islands or northeastern Cagayan province.

Marcos said that the government has readied over P173 million in standby funds along with some food and non-food items to ensure that food and other supplies will be provided immediately to the affected individuals.

The President also emphasized that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have deployed their respective rescue teams.

“Naibalik na rin ang kuryente sa 93.53 percent ng mga apektadong munisipalidad,” the chief executive added.

Marcos said that they have also ensured the safety of around 38,991 families who are affected by Typhoon ''Egay'' in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Soccsksargen.

He is on a three-day state visit to Malaysia in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations between the Philippines and Malaysia and to ensure the welfare of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the country. Presidential News Desk