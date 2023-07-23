Pagasa raises Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number one in some areas in Bicol, Visayas due to ''Egay''

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One was raised in some areas in Bicol and Catanduanes as Severe Tropical Storm ''Egay'' moved slowly west-northwest, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday.

Pagasa added that ''Egay'' may become a typhoon within 24 hours and intensify to a super typhoon on Tuesday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said signal number one was hoisted at Catanduanes, eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion), northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag), eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan) and eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca).

In Visayas, signal number one was up over the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad) and the eastern portion of Northern Samar (Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, Catubig, Pambujan).

''Egay'' was located 560 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte. It had maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 135 kilometers per hour.

It is forecast to move west-northwest or westward in the next 12 hours before turning northwest, said Pagasa.