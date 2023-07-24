DOTr removes face mask, COVID-19 protocols in public transport

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced the lifting of COVID-19 protocols, including the face mask requirement, in all public transport across the country.

This is in consonance to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Proclamation No. 297, lifting the COVID-19 state of public health emergency throughout the country.

The Department of Health also earlier echoed that the President’s proclamation rescinds the mask requirement in public transport.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said physical distancing protocols in public transportation is also lifted, and all passenger vehicles can continue to operate at full capacity.

“This new development is a significant step towards normalizing public transportation and supporting economic recovery,” Bautista said.

“While public safety remains a top priority, the removal of protocols aims to facilitate commuters' convenience, contribute to the revival of the transportation industry, and help stimulate economic activity,” he added.

Despite the removal of existing COVID-19 protocols, Bautista ensured that frequent sanitization in public transportation will continue to prevent any potential health risk. DOTr