Palace names Brawner as next AFP chief

Malacanang, through the Presidential Communications Office, announced on Wednesday that Lt. Gen.Romeo Brawner will be the next Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and will take the place of General Andres Centino who was re-appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the same post earlier this year.

Centino will be appointed as Presidential Adviser on the West Philippine Sea.

Brawner, 55, is serving as Commanding General of the Philippine Army, which he assumed on December 10, 2021. He graduated number two in the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1989.

Brawner also previously served as the Commandant of the Cadets in the Philippine Military Academy, where he played an important role in the total eradication of hazing and maltreatment in the Cadet Corps. Later on, he served as the first Deputy Chief of Staff for Financial Management, J10, Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He also served as the Commander of the 4th Infantry “Diamond” Division, where he supervised the unit’s combat operations that resulted to the decisive neutralization of Jorge Madlos , the Commander of the National Operations Command of the New People’s Army. Presidential News Desk