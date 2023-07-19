LTFRB confident three-day transport strike won’t push through

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III is confident that a three-day strike to be held from July 24 to 26 would not succeed.

Malayang Alyansa ng Bus Employees at Laborers (Manibela) previously announced that they will be staging a three-day protest starting on July 24, during President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address.

The members of the transport group are protesting a public utility vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program which requires jeepney drivers and operators to join cooperatives before December 31.

In a press conference, Guadiz assured the public that the biggest transport groups known as the Magnificent 7 will not be joining the strike.

He said that based on Manibela’s previous transport strike, only three percent to four percent of jeepney drivers will be joining the protest.

Guadiz warned drivers who will be participating in the strike that they will experience the “full force of the law”.

“First of all, our message to those who are planning to hold a strike is to not continue it. We talked to each other before. We hope we can continue this discussion until we are able to address your problems,” Guadiz said.

“Number two, if you remain stubborn and proceed with the strike, you would be sanctioned. That strike may result in permanently stopping you from plying your routes. Your franchise could be suspended or canceled. I promise you, we will have the full force of the law,” he added.

Guadiz said he has asked the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to maintain peace and order situation during the strike.

Pasang Masda President Obet Martin said they are still discussing with the MMDA how many buses will be deployed on that day.

“MMDA Chairman Romando Artes and I had a meeting yesterday. We will discuss on Friday how many buses will be deployed during the strike,” Martin told reporters.

“I believe that there will be no strike. Despite that, the government, especially those in the MMDA, together with us, are preparing for the strike. The MMDA will come up with a number this week before the SONA of the President,” he added.

After the briefing, Guadiz and transport leaders locked arms to show their solidarity.

Among the groups that attended the press conference to show support to the government were the Pangkalahatang Sanggunian Manila and Suburbs Drivers Association (Pasang Masda), Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP), Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (FEJODAP), Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP), Provincial Bus Operators Association (PBOA), Stop and Go Coalition, Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (ACTO), UV Express drivers and taxi drivers. Jaspearl Tan/DMS