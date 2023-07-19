Marcos welcomes new line of communication with China as Duterte meets Xi

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday that he welcomes new lines of communication in dealing with China as former President Rodrigo Duterte recently met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Marcos hopes that such initiative will boost the understanding between the Philippines and China and help the two countries in resolving their differences.

“I hope that napag-usapan nila ‘yung mga issue na ngayon, ‘yung mga nakikita natin, ‘yung mga shadowing, ‘yung mga kung ano-ano,” Marcos said in a media interview following his attendance at the launch of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD’s) food stamps program.

“All of these things that we are seeing now, I hope na napag-usapan nila para naman magkaroon tayo ng progress. Kasi ‘yun naman talaga ang habol natin ay ipatuloy ang pag-uusap. Kaya’t I welcome any new lines of communication.”

According to the President, it’s not important who is talking with President Xi, but if it’s former President Duterte, it’s good. The important thing is that somebody is having a conversation with China, which may help in resolving issues.

“I hope ? I’m sure that he (Duterte) will have a ? hindi naman report but I’m sure he will be able to tell us what happened during their conversation and see how that affects us,” he said, noting the former leader did not ask permission from him in meeting Xi.

It was reported that Xi expressed hope that former president Duterte will continue to play a significant role in the cooperation between the Philippines and China.

Duterte, who met Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Monday, cultivated closer relations with China during his term through his independent foreign policy. Presidential News Desk