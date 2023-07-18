Marcos launches PH’s first multi-specialty center in Pampanga

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led on Monday the briefing and site inspection of the Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center (CMSMC) in Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga where he vowed to pursue accessible quality healthcare services to every Filipino.

In his speech, Marcos said that the CMSMC is not only part of his State of the Nation Address (SONA) priorities, but is also part of an important component of the administration’s Health Facility Enhancement Program (HFEP).

The HFEP also aims to widen access to quality healthcare services, especially for those in the underserved communities.

“Rest assured this administration is determined to bring quality healthcare services closer to Filipino people. We will establish more primary healthcare facilities and specialty centers nationwide,” Marcos said.

The chief executive said that he will be reporting to the nation on the progress that has been made in establishing and opening new healthcare centers around the country.

“But that is the product of our relentless push for Universal Healthcare and we will not stop until every Filipino can say they have good access to quality healthcare. I cannot endure the sight of seeing a fellow Filipino suffers only because of the lack of facilities in our health system,” he added.

The CMSMC is envisioned to be a world-class medical facility equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that will provide specialized care in four medical disciplines: pediatric, renal, cardiovascular, and oncology.

It will be constructed in a 5.7-hectare property along Prince Balagtas Avenue in Clark Freeport Zone that will be opened not only for patients from the provinces of Pampanga and the rest of Central Luzon but also from the Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions and even Metro Manila.

Marcos also vowed to establish rural healthcare units and barangay health centers as he also supported the idea of strengthening the ‘Botika de Barangay' program.

“All of these things we are putting together so that at least when it comes to the fundamental healthcare for our countrymen then that we can say is readily available to them…starting from the barangay health workers who play an important part in this system to the RHUs to the provincial hospitals to the tertiary-care level hospitals and to grand multi-specialty medical center such as here in Clark,” he noted.

Noting the country’s experiences during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marcos said that there are sufficient lessons that the Philippines and the Filipino people have to learn, and be equipped for any such occurrence in the future.

He emphasized that healthcare is an important part of his administration due to the lessons learned during the onslaught of the pandemic, which affected people regardless of their social status.

“That is why it is a fundamental part of the services that this government will bring to our people. It is not a privilege to have healthcare. It is a right and that is how we will approach this problem and that is how we will continue to make our healthcare system better for all Filipinos in whatever capacity that we are able to do.

The chief executive also thanked the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) for leading the project in coordination with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Marcos also extended his gratitude to the Department of Health (DOH), the provincial government of Pampanga, and other stakeholders for the construction of the CMSMC.

“Make sure that we continue to collaborate with one another, between agencies, keep an open line amongst each other, and ensure the timely completion of this extremely important project,” he added.

The President also urged everyone to be part of the solution and put forward innovative alternatives that can uplift the lives of the Filipino people.

“So let us do our best and make sure that our work redounds to the benefit of Filipinos,” he added.

There are 45 licensed hospitals in the province of Pampanga including 28 Level 1 hospitals; 14 Level 2 hospitals including the OFW Hospital; and, three Level 3 hospitals. Presidential News Desk