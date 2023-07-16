Bad weather forces Marcos to postpone Apayao trip

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. cancelled his visit to Apayao last Saturday as Tropical Depression "Dodong" affected parts of Northern Luzon.

"Due to inclement weather, the PSG (Presidential Security Group) has advised to cancel the President’s visit to Apayao today," Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said in a brief statement.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued a general flood advisory for the Cordillera Administrative Region on Saturday.

It alerted authorities and concerned communities living near mountain slopes and low lying areas in Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Abra, and Mountain Province from possible flash floods and landslides because of the expected light and moderate rains.

Marcos was supposed to attend the 36th Cordillera Day Celebration at the Bienvenido G. Verzola, Jr. Sports Center, Municipality of Luna, Apayao during the weekend.

Despite the cancellation of Marcos' visit, the PCO said the organizer of the event still pushed through with their program. DMS