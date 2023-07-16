Japan, US and Philippines foreign ministers hold first trilateral meeting

By: Robina Asido

Japan, US and Philippines foreign ministers discussed international order and maritime security in their first trilateral meeting during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers in Indonesia on Friday.

The ministers who joined were US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Hayashi Yoshimasa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, "the three Ministers welcomed the first Japan-US-Philippines Foreign Ministers’ Meeting."

It noted that the "three ministers shared the view that it is important to promote multilayered collaboration with allies and like-minded countries for upholding and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law."

MOFA said the ministers also welcomed the cooperation already taking place between three countries, "including in the maritime security, and concurred to further identify specific areas of cooperation and promote Japan-U.S.-Philippines cooperation." DMS