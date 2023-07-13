Transport groups to hold 3-day strike starting on Marcos 2nd SONA

Some transport groups are planning to hold a three-day strike starting July 24, when President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

According to reports, Malayang Alyansa ng Bus Employees at Laborers (MANIBELA) President Mar Valbuena is calling for the resignation of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo Guadiz because of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, which will phase out traditional jeepneys.

In an interview with dzBB, Valbuena said around 200,000 jeepney drivers from several transport groups in the National Capital Region (NCR), Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Visayas, and Davao will participate.

“We are going to hold a protest because they (Department of Transportation) did not fulfill any of their promises. They didn’t solve any of our problems,” he said.

Valbuena also said they were protesting the awarding by the LTFRB of the routes to politicians and big corporations.

“We might be phased out by December 31, because if they award these routes to the big corporations and the politicians, we will surely be overtaken,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS