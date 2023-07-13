DFA welcomes support of countries to anniversary of Arbitral Tribunal Award

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo welcomed the support of different countries to the Arbitral Tribunal Award in favor of Philippines' claim in the South China Sea.

"We welcome the growing number of partners that have expressed support for the Award. We are honored that the award stands as a beacon whose guiding light serves all nations," Manalo said in a statement as the nation marks the 7th anniversary of the country's arbitral victory on Wednesday.

Manalo said the award "is a settled landmark and a definitive contribution to the progressive development of international law".

"It is ours as much as it is the world’s. Just as lighthouses aid vessels in navigating the seas, the award will continue to illuminate the path for all who strive towards not just the peaceful resolution of disputes but also the maintenance of a rules-based international order," he said.

"We will continue to translate the positive outcomes of the Award into positive gains for our people to secure our legitimate interests in our maritime domain, and to promote peace, security and prosperity in our region," he added.

In her remarks in a forum in Makati, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said the Philippines values its "bilateral allies and partners which have provided us beneficial support in the political, economic, and socio-cultural domains."

"We actively engage with ASEAN, as it is a core expression of Philippine diplomacy. ASEAN has forged itself as a hub for dialogue and cooperation in broader Asia, many of whose actors are part of and have shifted their proverbial political and economic rudder towards the Indo-Pacific.In the multilateral front, we strongly advocate for multilateralism as a means to ensure a rules-based international order," she said.

Lazaro said "the Philippines believes that there is no better alternative to a rules-based international order under the Charter of the United Nations."

"We further believe that multilateralism provides a global platform that promotes collective responsibility and obligation among states towards the attainment of common good. Our belief in the rules-based international order was a motivation for the Philippines in taking the legal route against China on the West Philippine Sea,"she said.

She also noted that the government believes "that the Philippines’ independent foreign policy is a positive and necessary step forward for the country and the world".

"It represents the Philippines’ commitment to standing up for its sovereignty and its rights, as well as pursuing its own interests in the global stage," she said.

"We are hopeful that our independent foreign policy will continue to yield positive results for the Philippines and for the rest of the world in the years to come.Thank you for your attention," she added. Robina Asido/DMS