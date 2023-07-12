Two hurt in Makati fire

Two people were injured when fire razed a residential area in Makati on Tuesday.

The fire that was first reported around 10:37 am occurred at Casino St. corner Araro in Barangay Palanan.

The wounded victims were identified as Egay Tamayo, who was rushed to the Ospital ng Makati due to burns on the whole back of the left leg, and Joel Malonzo with burns on his right arm.

The fire was placed under 2nd alarm around 10:40 am before declared under control at 11:20 and finally put out at 11:28 am. Robina Asido/DMS