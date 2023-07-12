QC police arrest suspect in ambush of photojournalist

Quezon City police arrested a suspected gun-for-hire in the ambush on Remate Online photojournalist Rene Joshua Abiad at a cockpit in Muntinlupa City on Friday.

Quezon City Police Director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III announced the arrest of Eduardo Legazpi II on Tuesday.

Legazpi allegedly had a grenade and a .45 caliber handgun at the time of his arrest. He is facing charges of murder and three counts of frustrated

murder.

Torre said a former barangay captain from Pasay City, whom he identified as Nanad, was the mastermind.

Ambiad was ambushed on June 29 at Barangay Masambong in Quezon City where his nephew died.

Police are also trying to find seven other suspects, including a dismissed cop from Manila.

The attackers received P100,000 as payment for the attack on Abiad, of which

P15,000 went to Legazpi. DMS