Econ team kicks off US-Canada non-deal roadshow

The Philippine economic team, headed by Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, kicked off the US-Canada Non-Deal Roadshow (NDR) with a series of meetings with American asset management firms and fixed income investors on July 10 at the Citi Headquarters in New York City.

Diokno, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona, Jr., National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and Treasurer of the Philippines Rosalia De Leon led in-depth discussions on the country's priority high-growth sectors, opportunities in renewable energy (RE) and green investments, environmental, social and governance (ESG) issuances, overall growth outlook, and the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

Composed of roundtable discussions targeting fixed-income and infrastructure funds, the NDR aims to pique interest among potential investors for the country's priority sectors, particularly infrastructure and green energy.

The economic managers are scheduled to continue roundtable meetings with investors and will host a larger Philippine Economic Briefing (PEB) at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto on July 13 (Eastern Daylight Time).

The PEB serves as a platform for the economic team to brief international businesses and financial communities on the latest developments in the Philippines’ robust economic performance, investment opportunities, as well as the Marcos administration’s development plan.

Diokno, Remolona, Balisacan, and Pangandaman will each deliver presentations to apprise investors of the country’s economic state.

A panel discussion on the Philippine economic outlook and investment opportunities will be moderated by BSP Managing Director Antonio Lambino II and DBM Undersecretary Margaux Marie Salcedo.

From the private sector, Rahul Hora (President and CEO of Manulife Philippines), Thi Be Nguyen (Executive Director of Canada-ASEAN Business Council), and Benedicto Sison (CEO and Country Head of Sun Life Philippines) will be sharing their views on the Philippine economic development agenda and investment climate.

The NDR is jointly organized by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-Investor Relations Group (BSP-IRG), Department of Finance (DOF), BofA Securities, Canada-ASEAN Business Council, Global Affairs Canada, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Philippine Embassy in Canada, Standard Chartered Bank, Sun Life, and UBS. DOF Communications Office