NWRB reduces water allocation for irrigation, concessionaires as Angat water level further drops

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said Monday it will reduce the allocation for water supply in Manila and for irrigation as Angat Dam's water level further dropped to 179.32 meters, which is below its minimum operating level.

“In this case, the reduction of water allocation of the MWSS (Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System) from 50 cubic meters per second to 48 cubic meters per second is effective immediately. And likewise, for irrigation, it was also reduced from 28.5 cubic meters per second up to 20 cupid meters per second,” NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David, Jr. told ANC.

David said the current water allocation is still subject to review depending on whether the water level of the Angat Dam will continue to decline.

“NWRB will still have to review because we still have to consider the current supply that we have in the reservoir, particularly the Angat Dam in preparation for the drier months ahead especially during the possible effect of El Nino in the latter part of the year until early next year,” he said.

David said when the dam’s level reaches 180 meters, water supply for residential areas in Manila is given priority over the irrigation to farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.

However, the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) toLd the NWRB that it will ensure that reduction in the water allocation for irrigation will not affect crops, he added.

David said the agency is monitoring how rainfall will affect the water level of Angat Dam in the following months before the impact of El Nino is felt in October.

“Based on the projection of Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), it will be a normal rainy season before El Nino will take effect in the latter part of the year,” he said.

“It has not reached the mountains where the watershed of Angat Dam is located. We will be monitoring the rainfall in the following months maybe until August or September. The impact of El Nino will most likely be felt by October. So in that short window of time, in a couple of months, we will continue to monitor developments so we can conserve as much water as possible to prepare for El Nino,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS