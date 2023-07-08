Marcos says tourism secretary has his trust

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr on Friday said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco has his trust despite a gaffe in the Department of Tourism's (DOT) new tourism branding campaign.

Marcos said Frasco will be able to "fix the problem" of the Love the Philippines campaign of the DOT. The campaign's audiovisual presentation prepared by an advertising agency, allegedly showed footage of tourist spots which were not from the Philippines.

"I saw how promptly moved when she terminated the contracts (of the advertising agency) that were in question. She has also since then put under review all of the other contracts that were in the pipeline," Marcos said in an interview with reporters after the graduation ceremony of the Philippine Army Officer Candidate Course in Fort Bonifacio.

"That is why I think she has it under control. She knows what to do," he added.

DOT ended its P50 million contract with the DDB Group Philippines Inc. last Monday. DDB has apologized. DMS