AFP reports Chinese vessel swarming in Iroquois and Sabina, highlights threat to Recto Bank security

In a concerning development, forty-eight Chinese fishing vessels have been reported to be swarming Iroquois Reef, located south of the oil and gas-rich Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea. This information comes from the latest air patrol conducted on June 30.

During multiple flights over Iroquois Reef in the past week, pilots aboard NV312, a Britten Norman Islander light patrol aircraft of the Philippine Navy, observed an alarming presence of Chinese fishing vessels.

"The swarming of Chinese fishing vessels (CFVs) there is quite visible from the air," stated Lt. Edgard Abogado, pilot-in-command of NV312. Lt. Karla Andres, co-pilot of NV312 added that "the CFVs were observed to be anchored in groups of five to seven and no fishing activities were noticed. They seem to just loiter in the area."

These recent observations by NV312 confirm earlier Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) flights conducted in the area which indicated an increasing trend of CFVs. From only 12 CFVs recorded back in February this year, their numbers have now risen to 47 as of June 12.

Simultaneously with this surge at Iroquois Reef, an increased presence of Chinese maritime assets has also been noted at Sabina Shoal. Three China Coast Guard (CCG) ships and two People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels are regularly loitering there compared to two wooden resupply boats from the Philippines and two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels.

These developments raise an alarming concern about China's intentions and actions within these disputed waters. Recto Bank, a significant feature for the Philippines holding immense potential for the country’s energy security and economic growth, stands as a focal point in this rising concern over China’s recent behavior.

“Recto Bank is a vital feature within the Philippine’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and China must cease its swarming of vessels to respect our sovereign rights”, said AFP Western Command (Wescom) spokesperson, Commander Ariel Coloma in a statement made earlier amid the latest development in Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal.

In response to the concerning presence of Chinese vessels swarming in the said areas, detailed reports will be forwarded to higher authorities as a crucial step that aims to facilitate the potential filing of a diplomatic protest, reinforcing our commitment to safeguarding Philippine sovereignty and territorial rights in the West Philippine Sea. AFP Wescom