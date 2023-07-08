US Defense Secretary ''noted with concern'' China's actions in Ayungin Shoal

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III ''noted with concern'' China's ''recent coercive and risky operational behavior'' against Philippine vessels ''operating safely and lawfully in the South China Sea '' in a call to Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

Austin voiced this in his phone conversation with Teodoro, a readout by Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Thursday said.

Austin "highlighted the United States' ironclad alliance commitment with the Philippines and reiterated that the Mutual Defense Treaty extends to Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces ? to include those of its Coast Guard ? in the Pacific, including anywhere in the South China Sea," the readout said.

Austin also ''highlighted opportunities for the United States and the Philippines to coordinate more closely with other like-minded partners, including Japan and Australia, to ensure the region's shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific continues to thrive.

"The Secretaries agreed to meet in person for in-depth discussions on defense and security priorities," the Pentagon readout said. DMS