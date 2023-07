Magnitude 4.7 quake in Zambales felt in some Metro Manila cities

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake in Zambales was felt in some cities in Metro Manila on Thursday afternoon.

The epicenter of the tremor was recorded at 28 kilometers southwest of Palauig, Zambales around 3:16 pm.

The offshore quake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 38 km.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Intensity IV was felt in Palauig, Intensity III over the areas of Mandaluyong; Manila; Marikina; Quezon City; Paranaque; Pasay City; Pasig; Agno, City of Alaminos, Dasol, Infanta, and Labrador, Pangasinan; Obando, Bulacan; Botolan, Cabangan, Iba, Masinloc, San Marcelino, and Santa Cruz, Zambales.

Intensity II was also felt over Makati; Taguig; Bautista and Bolinao, Pangasinan; Dagupan City; Floridablanca, Pampanga; Castillejos, San Antonio, San Felipe, and Subic, Zambales; Olongapo City.

Meanwhile, Instrumental Intensity III was also recorded in Infanta, Pangasinan; Santa Ignacia, Tarlac; Botolan, Cabangan, Iba,and San Marcelino, Zambales then Intensity II over Bani, Pangasinan; Dagupan city; Abucay, and Dinalupihan, Bataan; Obando, Bulacan; Bamban, and Ramos, Tarlac; Olongapo city.

Instrumental Intensity I was also monitored in Malabon; Quezon City; Pasig; Baler, Aurora; Angat, Guiguinto, City of Malolos, Marilao, and San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Bongabon, Nueva Ecija; Magalang, and San Fernando city, Pampanga. Robina Asido/DMS